A 23-year-old assistant coach and a Cheektowaga (N.Y.) under-18 player have been suspended for a year for their roles in this extremely racist shit at a Jan. 20 game. The player will age out of the youth league but still be banned from any USA Hockey–sanctioned league. The coach says he feels like he was treated as the fall guy, but there’s plenty of blame to go around. [Buffalo News]

