The 2022 NFL Trade Deadline has passed and several notable players will be suiting up for new squads.
Here’s a look at who went where — and for what.
The Denver Broncos sent Chubb — the No. 5 pick of the 2018 NFL Draft — to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a package featuring a first-round pick acquired from the San Francisco 49ers, as well as running back Chase Edmonds.
Chubb recorded 5.5 sacks in eight games so far this year.
The Steelers sent their third-year wide receiver to Da Bears in exchange for a second-round pick.
Through Week 8, Claypool caught 32 passes for 311 yards and a score.
Hines is now a member of the Bills after being dealt for Zack Moss and a conditional sixth-round selection.
The running back has 224 yards from scrimmage and a rushing TD so far this season.
TJ Hockenson will remain inside the NFC North after the Lions traded him and two future picks to the Vikes for 2023 second-round, and 2024 fourth-round selections.
The tight end has 26 grabs for 395 yards and three touchdowns.
The Panthers dealt Run CMC to the Niners for second-, third- and fourth-round picks in 2023 and a fifth-round pick in 2024 back on Oct. 21.
The oft-injured running back has compiled 525 rushing yards on 111 carries. In his debut with San Francisco, McCaffrey recorded three TDs — passing, rushing, and receiving.
On Oct. 26, Da Bears traded Quinn to the undefeated Eagles for a fourth-round pick.
The defensive end made his Philly debut in Week 8 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. After recording 18.5 sacks last season, Quinn only has one so far in 2022.
The Falcons are moving on from their former star wide receiver. In exchange, Atlanta gets a 2023 fifth-round pick and a conditional fourth-round selection for Ridley, who is suspended for at least the 2022 season for betting on games.
After losing Rookie of the Year candidate Breece Hall for the year, the Jets acquired Robinson from the Jags for a sixth-round selection.
The pick could become a fifth-rounder, according to Adam Schefter. The 24-year-old running back has rushed for 357 yards — 17 of those in his Gang Green debut — and three scores.
The Ravens sent two picks — 2023 second- and fifth-round selections — along with LB A.J. Klein to Chicago in exchange for Smith.
Through Week 8, Smith leads the league in tackles with 52. He’s also notched 2.5 sacks.
The G-Men selected Toney at No. 20 in last year’s draft, but that selection hasn’t panned out for either side. On Oct. 27, New York sent their young wideout — who only has three targets on the season — to the Chiefs in exchange for third- and sixth-round picks next year.
