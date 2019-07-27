Photo: John Minchillo (AP Photo)

Bengals wideout A.J. Green was taken off the field sitting on a cart on Saturday after appearing to injure his left foot during a team training camp practice. As things currently stand, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that the injury is likely a sprained ankle, and that the team is “hopeful” for the official diagnosis.



A video posted by Twitter user @hahnmd showed that Green’s injury came during a run through of a play where he ran a fly route down the right sideline. The receiver appears to land awkwardly after trying to jump for the ball to make the catch, and comes out limping for a couple bounces before the clip cuts off.

Another Twitter user, @J_NicKz17, posted a short video that showed Green needing assistance making his way to the bench with encouraging applause coming from fans in the bleachers.

According to multiple reports from those at the practice, Green was visibly frustrated as a result of his injury. Fox 19's Jeremy Rauch said the receiver was yelling and punched a bench, while SI’s Albert Breer said Green threw his mouthpiece after going down. Photographer Sam Greene posted a photo of Green with his left ankle wrapped up after the player was carted off the field.

The injury comes nearly eight months after Green went down with a non-contact toe injury against the Broncos in December. The receiver recently promised to return this season better than before after seeing that he was only ranked No. 58 in the NFL’s Top-100 players list.

While the imagery of Green’s injury is certainly less than ideal, Bengals coach Zac Taylor offered some respite to those concerned about the wideout’s health.

