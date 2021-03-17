A.J. Green joins J.J. Watt in Phoenix, a lovely town for old folks

Some like it hot, AJ? Image : Getty Images

A.J. Green has agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $8 million to join the Arizona Cardinals, joining new addition J.J. Watt, while further proving that Phoenix is a wonderful retirement destination.

If we’re to assume that legendary wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald is retiring, replacing him with a 32-year-old wide receiver coming off multiple injuries and a down year seems like an odd decision. If Fitzgerald is not retiring, then between he, Green, and DeAndre Hopkins, their top-3 wide receivers will be a combined 100 years old by the time the season starts.

I lived in the Phoenix area for two years. It was the worst two years of my life. Why retirees enjoy living somewhere that has a sun intensity capable of turning them into raisins is something I will never understand. But hey, at least they have dust storms to look forward to. Have you ever seen one of those things?

Yes, this is definitely perfectly normal weather of a city that God absolutely does not hate. But hey, enjoy the sunshine, A.J.

The Cardinals will hope that the sunshine and margaritas will help Green regain his superstar form. Two years ago, he posted 1,078 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on only 75 receptions, and started his career with over 1,000 receiving yards in six of his first seven seasons. He almost hit that threshold in only ten games in 2016, the only season in that stretch that he fell short. Now having a young ascending talent at quarterback in Kyler Murray and lining up opposite DeAndre Hopkins, Green will have the opportunity to produce against the number two cornerback for opposing defenses.