International Committee: Toni Kukoč

Toni Kukoč helped kick in the door for other international players to follow. He wasn’t the very first, but he was one of the most known, because in the 1990s, players weren’t coming into the NBA from all over the world nearly at the rate they are now. Kukoč was a famed example because of where he went, the Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and Phil Jackson-led Chicago Bulls, but also who he was beforehand.



Kukoč was the second overall pick in round two of the 1990 NBA Draft, and remained a Eurostash before coming into the NBA in time for the 1993-94 season. But in the meantime, he had been torching the greatest league in the world outside of the NBA, winning a laughable amount of awards, a few of which run through.

Olympic Silver Medalist in 1988 with Yugoslavia and in 1992 with Croatia.

FIBA World Cup gold medal and MVP in 1990.

Yugoslav League Champion from 1988-1991 (and Cup Winner from 1990-1991).

Three EuroLeague titles from 1989-1991.

Three EuroLeague Final Four MVP Awards in 1990, 1991, and 1993.

FIBA EuroBasket MVP in 1991.

Named to FIBA’s 50 Greatest Players ever in 1991, and voted fifth overall, the year he turned 23 years old (!!)

You get the idea. And here, he was damn good; would’ve been even better in this era that embraces European basketball more than it did nearly 30 years ago. In the NBA, Kukoč played from 1993-2006, with career averages of 11.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists. His peak years came in 1994-2000, all but half the 1999-00 season with the Bulls, and the latter of which was spent with the Philadelphia 76ers. In those six peak seasons, he posted 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game on 46 percent shooting, and he made about a three per game before the league was what it became today in terms of shooting. He won three-NBA Titles with the Bulls from 1996-1998, and was the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year for the 1995-96 season.

One of the most accomplished and overlooked players we’ve ever seen, who helped usher in an era of basketball he himself would have benefited immensely from.