Bill Russell

As you’d imagine, Bill Russell’s already enshrined in multiple hoops Halls of Fame (FIBA, College Basketball), and will now be inducted twice in the Naismith Hall alone (player and coach). The NBA Finals MVP trophy is named after him, and he was even awarded a Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2011 by Barack Obama. But his coaching resume gets obviously overlooked for various reasons. Many people who regularly discuss the NBA now weren’t around then, and hell, a good chunk had parents who were babies at the time, too.

Russell’s one of the last player-coaches in NBA history, having served the dual-role in his final three playing seasons with the Boston Celtics from 1966-1969. The Celtics went 162-83 during that stretch, winning two NBA Championships prior to Russell’s retirement (from both roles) following the 1968-1969 season. He also coached the Seattle Supersonics (R.I.P.) from 1974-1977 — leading to a 162-166 record, but making a Western Conference Semifinals in 1975 — and even had a brief stint coaching the Sacramento Kings in 1987-88, going 17-41 (look away).

But back before all that, in 1966, when Red Auerbach stepped down and into the front office, by naming Russell, he was naming the league’s first Black head coach in their then 19-year history.

“I wasn’t offered the job because I am a Negro,” said Russell, as reported by The Undefeated four years ago. “I was offered it because Red figured I could do it.”

His coaching tenure finished with a 341-290 record, including a 34-27 in the playoffs and two titles.