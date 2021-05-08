A shoutout to memorable mom moments in sports history

Shabazz Napier, and his mom, take over March Madness

Shabazz Napier’s One Shining Moment came during UConn’s 2014 run to the National Championship, and his mother, Carmen Velasquez, became a fixture in the story-telling surrounding the Huskies’ run. In what became their second title in four years, Napier had his worst game of the historic run, finishing with four points on 1-of-7 shooting, but he recorded the four points late enough in the game to seal the victory and clinch a national championship chance. He did so in front of his mother, who he embraced afterward, and did so again following the title victory days later.



“She raised me by herself,” he said then. “It was tough, but at the end of the day, she got a great kid out of me.”