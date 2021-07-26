A Super Bowl ring will fix all hurt feelings in Green Bay

Well, it looks like things are finally turning around in the Green Bay soap opera.

According to NFL Network, reigning league MVP Aaron Rodgers has indicated to people close to him that he wants to play for the Packers this upcoming season.

Adam Schefter reports that a deal is imminent that will include “concessions” for the star QB.

It’s the first sign of hope for the mending of the relationship between Rodgers and Green Bay.

Rodgers has been fed up with the organization for a while now after he felt like some in the organization weren’t valuing the workers that made the whole operation run.

The quarterback’s frustration has stemmed from a lack of trust with the organization and a seemingly cavalier attitude toward the opinions of Rodgers on football matters.

There weren’t many options for Rodgers and the Packers after this debacle became public. The Packers said that they weren’t going to trade Rodgers who is still under contract, and even if they were flirting with the idea they would have never gotten adequate compensation for a quarterback who everyone knew didn’t want to be there.

It’s funny that through all of that we are inching back to the same position we started in. Rodgers knows his best chance to get another Super Bowl ring is with Green Bay no matter how much he hates Green Bay General Manager Brian Gutekunst and losing out on all that money and a year of your career at 37 just didn’t seem like it was ideal either.

So this is where we are.

Maybe after months of drama, this can hopefully be the start of something new for Rodgers and the Green Bay organization.

The Packers have a good team, and if Rodgers can play at an MVP level again, they’ll have a great chance of getting another ring this season. And you know what they say, winning cures everything.

So maybe a Super Bowl ring will be the ultimate cure for hurt feelings on both sides.