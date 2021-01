Image : AP

Hank Aaron had a remarkable career and distinguished life. The kid from Mobile, Ala. lived a good life, despite the hardships of racism and the many death threats he received as he sought to break Babe Ruth’s hallowed home run record, a feat he achieved in April of 1974.

Here’s a look at Hammerin’ Hank through the years in photos from his first days in the Big Leagues to the Hall of Fame and Medal of Freedom.