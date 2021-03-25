Aaron Gordon gives Nuggets even better shot at Finals than last season's surprise run

He’s just what the doctor ordered in Denver. Image : Getty Images

Denver just got scary in the W est.

As I’m sure you’ve heard by now, former Orlando Magic playmaker Aaron Gordon has been traded to the Nuggets for Gary Harris, RJ Hampton, and a first-round pick.

Advertisement

The Denver squad will add Gordon to an already talented roster that sits in the fifth spot in the Western Conference right now. The athletic forward is giving you 14.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game this season — and that was in a situation that he didn’t even want to be in. Just think about how much Gordon can provide in a revitalized role on a contender like Denver, who scrappily overachieved to reach the West Finals just last season..

Just think about how Gordon could fit into the lineup with Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Michael Porter Jr. Gordon could easily make plays at the rim off Jokic’s passing ability and he’s a good enough shooter from three, at 37.5 percent, to space the floor for MPJ and Murray to work off pick-and-roll.

Not to mention, as a defender Gordon can give you a lot as a versatile four. At 6’8 and 240 lbs, he can guard vaunted wing players like Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and LeBron James that will likely be in the way of the Nuggets when the playoffs start.

I love the move from Denver, because this was a team that desperately needed to add another piece to truly contend, as MPJ still tries to find a way to be consistent in the league. And with injuries stacking up in the West, most notably for the Lakers, this was the time to make a move. Adding Gordon will allow Denver to become even more explosive on the offensive end, while also adding defensive versatility that could patch some holes for the team. Plus they only gave up Gary Harris and RJ Hampton to get him.

If this move works out, Denver will once again be battling for a shot at the NBA Finals. And this time with one more weapon.