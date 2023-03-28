Aaron Hernandez's brother lives the dream, chucks brick at ESPN headquarters

Who among us hasn’t wanted to whip a brick at an ESPN building, be it the headquarters in Bristol, Conn., or one of its few now-shuttered ESPN Zones? I know if I walked by the window where Get Up is shot in New York, I’d pick up the heaviest piece of refuse I could find and heave it at Mike Greenberg’s face. That’s why I’m on the side of Dennis “D.J.” Hernandez, Aaron Hernandez’s brother, who was recently arrested after he allegedly threw a brick at ESPN’s headquarters.

D.J., 36, was brought in Thursday after he allegedly took an Uber to the Bristol compound and threw a plastic bag containing a brick and a note on office grounds. I really, really, really want to know what his driver thought of the whole thing. I mean, what do you say when your fare gets out of the car and tells you to keep the engine running?

The car was turned away at the security gate, per a TMZ report, and Hernandez apparently just flung the package onto ESPN property. He was charged with second-degree breach of the peace, a misdemeanor, on March 23.

However, if you’re like me, you want to know what the note said, so let me share what was allegedly scribbled on it.

“To all media outlets, “It’s about time you all realeyes [sic] the affect media has on all family members. Since you’re a world wide leader maybe you could lead how media and messages are delivered brick by brick. Clean it up! “Yours truly, Dennis J. Hernandez.”

Grammatical errors aside, it’s difficult not to feel kind of bad for D.J. We know his brother’s story all too well, and it’s clearly still gnawing at him. While no one does, or certainly should, have empathy for Aaron, I can’t imagine the pain of a family member falling from grace in such a tragic, heinous, and public way.

D.J. is now banned from ESPN’s premises (obviously) and could be arrested for trespassing if he returns (no duh). I don’t know if Hernandez has any regrets, but my regret from this is that the bagged brick didn’t find Chris Berman’s windshield.