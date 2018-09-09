Aaron Rodgers fully healed from his broken collarbone last season, but he couldn’t get through the Packers’ season opener before hurting his knee.

Rodgers left tonight’s game against the Chicago Bears in the second quarter with a left knee injury. Bears lineman Roy Robertson-Harris sacked Rodgers, and the Packers QB landed awkwardly and immediately began grabbing his left knee.

Rodgers walked off the field, but was taken to the locker room on a cart. The Bears were ahead 10-0 when Rodgers left.

Update, 10:10 p.m.: Rodgers left on a cart, but looks like things were OK. He returned to the game with 9:10 left in the third and the Bears up 20-0.