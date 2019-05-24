Since the Toronto Raptors have Drake cheering them on, the Milwaukee Bucks need their own celebrity row. Green Bay lineman David Bakhtiari has filled a spot more than once, and he’s excelled at acting as a Rally Packer for the crowd. All he has to do is chug beers, and the crowd gets fired up.



At Game 5 Thursday night, Bakhtiari faced off against his own quarterback Aaron Rodgers. It was a very one-sided chug-off.

Later in the night, the lineman took on the archetype of a Packers fan who was wearing his jersey (it could’ve been a plant; you never know with these in-game segments):

Advertisement

Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich got in on the action with about half a cup of beer that he partially spilled on whatever expensive clothes he was wearing. Learn from Bakhtiari—it’s all about opening the throat.

Even Detroit Lions QB Matt Stafford, from all the way in Palm Beach, was trying to show up Rodgers:

Advertisement

If the Bucks make the Finals, Bakhtiari can go for four cups of beer. Or maybe he’ll take his quarterback’s challenge and end up sleeping on the court: