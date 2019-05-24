Photo: Gregory Shamus (Getty)

The Raptors beat the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals last night, and Drake, the Raptors’ rowdy uncle/human mascot, was not in the building. He was back home in Toronto, watching the game with thousands of Raptors fans in an outdoor square. He was so excited after the win that he descended from the stage that had been set up for him and his entourage and sought out some news cameras. Take it away, Drake!



Ah. Hmmm.

I’m certainly no expert in how to come off like a real cool badass while making off-the-cuff remarks that are meant to fire up an entire city’s fanbase, but I’m pretty sure any attempts to do so shouldn’t include the phrase, “Everybody’s within the rules.”