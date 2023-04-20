Losing Aaron Rodgers to the 49ers would be such a Jets thing to happen

So, now Aaron Rodgers might actually be on his way to San Francisco, n ot New York? Hmmmm… what the hell just happened here? Crap like this has turned so many people off from A-Rod over the years. All this foolishness with his immunizations and darkness retreats. A month ago, Rodgers spoke of how he was ready to play in the B ig A pple for the Jets and had his list of players he wanted to be signed and this and that. On Wednesday, former New York Giants running back Tiki Barber mentioned that the 49ers could be possible after all that commotion about Rodgers heading to NYC. This was a little nugget FS1 host Craig Carton dropped a few weeks earlier.

“All of this little simmering, it’s not even like smoke coming out of this thing, it’s just a little crinkling of flames starting to burgeon up under the leaves about Aaron Rodgers actually going to the 49ers as opposed to the Jets now has some validity,” Barber said Wednesday on “Tiki & Tierney.”

If any of this is true about the Niners swooping in to nab Rodgers — who is from California — the Jets should be livid. Although, if the rumors are correct about Jets’ owner Woody Johnson holding up the trade because of concerns over a first-round pick if A-Rod retires, then he only has himself to blame if all this blows up in his face. Of course, it would be true to form for the Jets to screw this deal up. But Rodgers isn’t without fault as he plays the role of manipulative lover leading his new suitor on to make others jealous. Freakin’ A-Rod, man. Can we just get something done here so everyone can move on and stop caring about Rodgers until September? Please.