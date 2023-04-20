Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Losing Aaron Rodgers to the 49ers would be such a Jets thing to happen

Rumors are heating up that San Francisco could instead strike a deal to land the Packers' QB

By
Criss Partee
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Rumors are heating that up Aaron Rodgers could be headed to San Francisco instead of New York
Rumors are heating that up Aaron Rodgers could be headed to San Francisco instead of New York
Photo: AP

So, now Aaron Rodgers might actually be on his way to San Francisco, not New York? Hmmmm…what the hell just happened here? Crap like this has turned so many people off from A-Rod over the years. All this foolishness with his immunizations and darkness retreats. A month ago, Rodgers spoke of how he was ready to play in the Big Apple for the Jets and had his list of players he wanted to be signed and this and that. On Wednesday, former New York Giants running back Tiki Barber mentioned that the 49ers could be possible after all that commotion about Rodgers heading to NYC. This was a little nugget FS1 host Craig Carton dropped a few weeks earlier.

Watch
Aaron Rodgers on the brink of disaster | Trash Talkin' Tuesday
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Does Aaron Rodgers' move to the Jets top our list of worst sports moments of the week?
March 15, 2023
Too cold for a jersey swap or looming retirement? | Andy reacts to Aaron Rodgers & Jameson Williams
January 9, 2023

“All of this little simmering, it’s not even like smoke coming out of this thing, it’s just a little crinkling of flames starting to burgeon up under the leaves about Aaron Rodgers actually going to the 49ers as opposed to the Jets now has some validity,” Barber said Wednesday on “Tiki & Tierney.”

Advertisement

If any of this is true about the Niners swooping in to nab Rodgers — who is from California the Jets should be livid. Although, if the rumors are correct about Jets’ owner Woody Johnson holding up the trade because of concerns over a first-round pick if A-Rod retires, then he only has himself to blame if all this blows up in his face. Of course, it would be true to form for the Jets to screw this deal up. But Rodgers isn’t without fault as he plays the role of manipulative lover leading his new suitor on to make others jealous. Freakin’ A-Rod, man. Can we just get something done here so everyone can move on and stop caring about Rodgers until September? Please.