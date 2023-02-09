Ranking the weirdest things Aaron Rodgers has ever done

You might think today is NBA Trade Deadline Day, and you’d be right. But also, you’d be wrong, because Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers has declared that his plans for next season are uncertain, which means every day between now and the time he makes a decision is Aaron Rodgers Day. That’s the way Aaron likes it, and we all know what happens when things don’t go the way Aaron likes.
Rodgers announced this week that he plans to go on a “darkness retreat,” which is where adults randomly decide to voluntarily sit in the dark for an extended period of time and think, which is basically a practice that activists have been trying to end in prisons for some time. But no matter, this is hardly the weirdest thing Aaron has ever done. Rodgers, in fact, has done and said many weird things in the time we’ve known him. Here are some of those things:
10. “Singing” Taylor Swift with Miles Teller’s wife
Look, who amongst us hasn’t been caught looking dumb on the ‘gram? #GramLife., amirite? You’re watching and laughing at a friend’s story and, next thing you know, you walk into the frame, do something stupid, and die of humiliation. But this...doesn’t appear to be that.
Kayleigh Teller (who is married to Miles Teller) has 750,000 Instagram followers, which means her content is likely very carefully curated, which means someone was clearly filming this for content, which means Aaron Rodgers was aware of said filming and still decided to do this. And by “this,” we mean rocking back and forth, not quite to the beat, while mouthing lyrics that he clearly doesn’t know, even though they appear to be written down on the papers right in front of him. This is why Insta is best left to the kids.
Just... weird, Aaron. You always make it odd.
9. Getting mad at Greg Jennings for saying ‘hi’ to Brett Favre
“This is the same quarterback who scolded [Jennings] for daring to speak to Brett Favre when Favre was a Viking. Jennings still remembers an incensed Rodgers saying to him after that 2009 game, “Why do you have to do that?” as if he were accusing Jennings of picking sides.“I can’t have a relationship with him because you have a problem with him?” Jennings says. “That’s petty! That’s not who I am.”
“I can’t have a relationship with him because you have a problem with him?” Jennings says. “That’s petty! That’s not who I am.”
And look, given everything that we know about Brett Favre, I wouldn’t want my teammates saying “hi” to him, either. But I have a feeling that wasn’t the way Aaron didn’t want his teammates talking to Favre. Again, just weird.
8. Offering Greg Jennings to the 49ers during a game
This is another revelation from the Bleacher Report piece, wherein Jennings revealed that he knew his time in Green Bay was up the day Rodgers told 49ers players they should acquire Jennings — in the middle of a game.
“It was 2012, and the Packers were hosting the 49ers when, mid-timeout, cornerback Carlos Rogers playfully asked Jennings why he was running so many short routes.“You know how it is,” Jennings told him. “Contract year.”
That’s when Rodgers stepped in to say, per Jennings, “You guys should get him at the end of the year.”
Come again?
Jennings walked back to the huddle speechless.
The next year Jennings, who had been Rodgers’ No. 1 receiver for the previous three years, signed with Minnesota. According to Jennings, Rodgers made no effort to persuade him to stay in Green Bay, even though Rodgers had been a Thanksgiving guest at his home.
What a way to win friends and influence people, Aaron.
And being a weirdo who 1) worked ayahuasca into a touchdown celebration, which seems to fly in the face of the entire point of ayahuasca (I don’t know much about it, but what I do know suggests ayahuasca is not a capitalist and would not approve of the NFL); and 2) then getting all introspective about said touchdown celebration:
However, Rodgers also said he wanted to be sure he wasn’t “sending the wrong message” about ayahuasca.
“You’re not standing up drinking, having this Jesus revival, slaying in the spirit. It’s not like that,” he clarified. “You don’t have some immediate pass out into oblivion.”
When McAfee referred to the substance as a drug, Rodgers stopped him, saying he found the word “manipulative.” He said calling it a drug added to biases.
“Ayahuasca is not a drug,” Rodgers said. “It has properties in it that have hallucinogenic abilities. But it’s not a drug. We’re talking about plants here.
Okay Aaron, but cocaine also comes from plants. Are we not calling cocaine “a drug,” too?
Which reminds us...
5. Declaring himself to be a critical thinker
“I’m not, you know, some sort of anti-vax, flat-earther. I am somebody who’s a critical thinker.”
Aaron Rodgers is a “critical thinker” in the same way the guy in the back of the class who raises his hand in high school to declare that the Civil War “wasn’t really about slavery” is a critical thinker. He read or heard something, found it provocative, and now is spewing it out for the entire world under the insincere guise of “hey, I’m just asking questions.” This is how Joe Rogan conducts his entire career, and it’s devastating to many of us that the “I don’t know anything about this subject but I’m just asking these completely unfounded questions” has resonated with so many. And I don’t care where he went to school.
More on Joe Rogan in a bit.
4. Darkness Retreat
This our best guess as to what Aaron Rodgers sitting alone in complete darkness for four days to try to decide whether or not to play in the NFL next year will look like. For the rest of us, the thought of four days without having to hear from Aaron Rodgers sounds glorious, so yay. But imagine being a Packers fan and finding out this is how your QB is making decisions that will deeply impact your team.
I’m all for mediation and reflection, but the spiritual side of all this seems to be lessened by announcing to the world that you’re going into a darkness retreat. No one wants to know this. When Rocky went to Siberia to prepare to take on Ivan Drago, he didn’t go on TV and talk about it, Aaron. For crying out loud. He just did the thing.
3. Taking medical advice from Joe Rogan
Hey, who wouldn’t take medical advice from this man? He’s always such a healthy-looking shade of salmon.
Back in 2021, after he got busted lying to the entire world about being vaccinated, Rodgers went on Joe Rogan’s podcast and thanked him for suggesting a “treatment plan” for Rodgers’ COVID, which included ivermectin (for humans or horses, we don’t know but you’re free to guess) and hydroxychloroquine — both of which multiple health organizations recommended against taking, especially without a doctor’s supervision.
“I really appreciate you and you helping me out during that time,” Rodgers said on the podcast. “I reached out to you, I think, beginning of the season ... You helped me with a game plan to be ready in case I did get COVID. And I followed it to a T, and when I got COVID, within 36 hours I was symptom-free and feeling amazing.”
I would have dearly loved to have been a fly on the wall when Rodgers advised team doctors that he was taking horse dewormer because Joe Rogan told him to.
2. “Mopping the floor” with a “stooge” sent by the NFL
In yet another great moment on Rogan’s podcast, Rodgers recounted how the NFL sent “a stooge” to talk to players (“virtue signal,” as Rodgers said) about getting vaccinated for COVID. According to Rodgers, he “mopped the floor” with the poor NFL rep, who probably just wanted to get through his power point and get out of there.
“Day 3 of training camp, they sent this stooge in and he showed these slides on what your vaccination percentage was on your team, where you compare to the rest of the league,” Rodgers said. “And I started asking him questions about liability.”
Dude what? Liability for whom? Pharmaceutical companies? People who spread COVID? Whatever he’s talking about, it doesn’t impact him, and he should have been worried about the horse dewormer way more than the COVID vaccine. If someone raised their hand in the middle of my vaccine presentation to ask about “liability,” I would have no idea what they were talking about, and I used to be a lawyer. It’s a complete non-sequitur, but I’ll bet Aaron was really impressed with his own critical thinking skills on this one.
Imagine being sent by the league to convince players to get vaccinated and having to deal with Aaron Rodgers’ galaxy-brained ass. I hope the guy got a bonus.
1. Lying about being vaccinated
Not sure if this one is weird, selfish, or downright evil, but Aaron Rodgers told the world he was “immunized” against COVID when, in fact, he was not. He later admitted on Rogan’s podcast, where he found a friendly audience, of course, that he intentionally used the word “immunized” in the hopes that people wouldn’t ask him, specifically, if he’d been vaccinated.
Rodgers also blamed everyone else (just like with incompleti0ns) for his treachery, telling Pat McAfee:
“I realize I’m in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now so before my final nail gets put in my cancel culture casket, I’d like to set the record straight on so many of the blatant lies out there,” Rodgers said. “I’m not some sort of anti-vax flat-earther. I’m somebody who’s a critical thinker. I march to the beat of my own drum. I believe strongly in bodily autonomy. Not to have to acquiesce to some woke culture or some crazed group of individuals.”
There you have it, you crazed group of individuals. It’s all your fault that Aaron Rodgers had to lie. If you weren’t so WOKE, if you didn’t care so much about containing a deadly pandemic that has killed over a million Americans, he would never have been in this situation! You and your empathy for the public. Where’s your empathy for Aaron Rodgers?
Also, does anyone have any doubt that, if Joe Rogan or Jordan Peterson started “asking questions” about the earth being flat, Rodgers would be totally on-board? Have you ever seen the Earth from outer space? Have you? Well then you don’t really KNOW, do you? You only know what WOKE SCIENTISTS and VIRTUE-SIGNALING ASTRONAUTS have told you. Wake up, man. Quit being such a stooge for BIG SCIENCE.