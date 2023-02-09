Ranking the weirdest things Aaron Rodgers has ever done

You might think today is NBA Trade Deadline Day, and you’d be right. But also, you’d be wrong, because Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers has declared that his plans for next season are uncertain, which means every day between now and the time he makes a decision is Aaron Rodgers Day. That’s the way Aaron likes it, and we all know what happens when things don’t go the way Aaron likes.



Rodgers announced this week that he plans to go on a “darkness retreat,” which is where adults randomly decide to voluntarily sit in the dark for an extended period of time and think, which is basically a practice that activists have been trying to end in prisons for some time. But no matter, this is hardly the weirdest thing Aaron has ever done. Rodgers, in fact, has done and said many weird things in the time we’ve known him. Here are some of those things: