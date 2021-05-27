Aaron Rodgers singing Taylor Swift makes it seem the Packers aren’t the 1

Umm... Screenshot : Instagram: keleighteller

Aaron Rodgers is out here singing Taylor Swift’s the 1 on camera, yeah it might be wraps for the Packers.



Advertisement

This reminds me of when you and your significant other go through a rough patch and take a break and you see this person doing something fun on social media. “How dare this person not be miserable without me!” or whatever toxic thing you might say at that moment.

That’s probably what the Packers are thinking now after seeing Rodgers cooling in Hawaii and singing Taylor Swift songs with Keleigh Sperry Teller, wife of actor Miles Teller, while vacationing with the two and his fiancée Shailene Woodley.

Can watch it here.

There’s a reason why your heart skips a beat when you see that smile on their faces, it’s because you think they’ve moved on without you. I wouldn’t be surprised if the hearts of the Packers front office are skipping beats on every social media post they see of this man. They probably were on pins and needles when he decided to team up with Bryson DeChambeau in “The Match” and Lord knows what they were thinking about when they saw Rodgers hosting Jeopardy! on national TV.

This man looked more unbothered than a hippie in a cannabis shop on April 20. Rodgers was out here trying to sing in soprano, fixing the relationship with Green Bay is the last thing on this man’s mind.

Rodgers spoke to Kenny Mayne about the fractured dynamic in Wisconsin with the organization and said that he has no beef with any of the coaches or players but just feels that the organization lost its way of putting the people in the organization first.

Advertisement

The reigning league MVP didn’t show up for OTAs, nor did his top five wide receivers from last season. This usually wouldn’t be a big deal because these workouts are voluntary, but considering the context, it’s definitely something to keep note of.

Advertisement

If Rodgers does return to Green Bay after his Taylor Swift tour then the Packers will be one of the teams to beat in the NFC and could easily make a Super Bowl run if Rodgers is locked in. If Rodgers continues to request a trade somewhere else, then the Packers will have to resort to 2020 first-round draft pick Jordan Love to lead the franchise.