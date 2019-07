Every good fan fight has a defining quality, and this one is no different. What we have here is not an alarming display of savagery, or swift and frightening violence, or even anything that rises to slapstick humor. What we have here is simply two women with an indefatigable commitment to causing ruckus:



This happened on Saturday, so I think it’s safe to assume that those security guards have gotten at least one handcuff placed by now.