Photo: Sean M. Haffey (Getty)

During Game 5 of the World Series on Sunday night in Los Angeles, a group in the left field stands unfurled a massive banner that said, “Trans People Deserve To Live.” The website Into reports that the banner was snuck into the stadium by the TransLatin@ Coalition, an organization based in L.A. that fights for the rights of transgender Latinx people.

“I hope that this action will motivate members of the trans community, our allies and our comrades to really activate and to really understand that we have power,” Bamby Salcedo, the president of the organization, told Into. “We can demonstrate our power anywhere and everywhere.”

A video posted to the group’s Facebook page shows the activists attaching the banner to the railing and then unfurling it. It was removed shortly after. The banner was not shown or mentioned on the Fox broadcast.