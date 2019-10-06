Sports News Without Access, Favor, Or Discretion
NFL

Adam Gase Waited Until The Last Day Of Practice To Give Luke Falk First-Team Reps

Gabe Fernandez
Filed to:loljets
1.1K
2
Save
Photo: Seth Wenig (AP Photo)

Behold the coaching genius of Adam Gase, who was so confident that Sam Darnold would recover from mononucleosis at a rate faster than most doctors would recommend—and not say something like “I want to make sure that I’m safe out there and I’m not going to die”—that he just flat out ignored the actually healthy Luke Falk and didn’t give him any first-team reps in practice until Friday. But don’t feel too bad for Falk, since he’s apparently the type of person who drops the kind of lines that would be rejected from a homemade Lord of the Rings script.

Falk has told those close to him, “This would break some men, but not [video awkwardly cuts out before the final word]”﻿

Advertisement

It’s a rather impressive achievement that the Jets have managed to function at a level much, much worse than their 0-3 record would imply.

Share This Story

Recommended Stories

Sam Darnold Spleen Update: I Want To Live
Sam Darnold On State Of His Spleen: "Going To Do What It's Going To Do"
This Sam Darnold Graphic Was The Jets' Only Bright Spot Against The Browns

About the author