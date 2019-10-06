Adam Gase Waited Until The Last Day Of Practice To Give Luke Falk First-Team Reps

Photo : Seth Wenig ( AP Photo )

Behold the coaching genius of Adam Gase, who was so confident that Sam Darnold would recover from mononucleosis at a rate faster than most doctors would recommend—and not say something like “I want to make sure that I’m safe out there and I’m not going to die”—that he just flat out ignored the actually healthy Luke Falk and di dn’t give him any first-team reps in practice until Friday. But don’t feel too bad for Falk, since he’s apparently the type of person who drops the kind of lines that would be rejected from a homemade Lord of the Rings script.



Falk has told those close to him, “This would break some men, but not [video awkwardly cuts out before the final word]”﻿

It’s a rather impressive achievement that the Jets have managed to function at a level much, much worse than their 0-3 record would imply.