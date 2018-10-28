Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri entered Sunday’s game against the Raiders just four points behind of Morten Andersen’s all-time points record of 2,544. After tying the record in the first quarter with a field goal and extra point, the 45-year-old veteran hit a 25-yarder near the end of the first half to break it in Oakland.



This was the second of Andersen’s records that Vinatieri had broken this season. In a Sept. 30 game against the Texans, the Colts kicker became the NFL’s all-time leader in field goals made at 566. To celebrate the breaking of both records, CBS aired a weird congratulations from Andersen himself from an undisclosed “golf course.”

If I were a more suspicious man, I’d say that Andersen was lying about his location given the pause he gave right before the phrase “golf course” (where are they actually keeping you, Mort?!?) but it’s probably more likely that he had a hard time coming to terms with the fact that his record was broken or something.

Just like the all-time field goals record, this will also be a record Vinatieri won’t see get passed for quite some time. The next closest active player to him is Seahawks kicker Sebastian Janikowski, who had 1,844 points after Sunday.