At this point you are not exactly going out on a limb when you say it was stupid for the New York Giants to draft Daniel Jones. Everybody is already saying this, and will likely continue to say it up until the point Jones throws a bunch of touchdowns and leads the Giants to the playoffs. With that in mind, we can give points for honesty to Baker Mayfield for saying the following to GQ, but he shall be awarded no points for boundary-pushing!



Near our booth, a SportsCenter segment about the New York Giants catches Mayfield’s eye. “I cannot believe the Giants took Daniel Jones,” Mayfield says, about New York’s much-maligned draft-day decision to spend the sixth pick on the quarterback from Duke (whose college record was a measly 17–19). “Blows my mind.” I tell Mayfield that I’m mystified that so many supposedly expert quarterback scouts seem unable to predict what makes a good NFL quarterback. “Some people overthink it,” Mayfield says. “That’s where people go wrong. They forget you’ve gotta win.”

This is a great move for Mayfield, who is very likely headed into a successful season and is perfectly situated to become the next beloved bad boy of the NFL. He’s still a good 2–3 years away from the inevitable backlash, so enjoy these kind of interviews while they last.

[GQ]