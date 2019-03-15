Adnan Virk and ESPN have agreed to settle their differences without going to court.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported that Virk, who was fired in February, has taken a new job as a baseball host for the sports streaming service DAZN (now run by former ESPN boss John Skipper). He’ll be released from the two years remaining on his contract with the Worldwide Leader, but won’t be paid for them. The two sides reportedly resolved the matter Thursday.

“I’d like to thank the wonderful people who I worked with at ESPN for making my experiences over 9 years there so memorable,” Virk said in a statement. “While the Company and I may disagree about the specific circumstances surrounding my departure, we all collectively agree it’s time to move forward. I’m so grateful to my wonderful family and friends for their support and am eager for what lies ahead.” In a statement, ESPN said, “ESPN and Adnan Virk have agreed not to litigate our differences and are moving on. We wish Adnan the best of luck with his career.”

ESPN fired Virk, a host for Baseball Tonight, after he was accused of sharing company information about the future of baseball at ESPN, as well as Baseball Tonight, with Awful Announcing. If there’s a lesson to glean from this, it’s to cover your tracks better when you leak. Also, leak to us instead.

