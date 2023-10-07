NCAA

After slow start, No. 4 Ohio State puts Maryland away

Oct 7, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Tai Felton (10) runs the ball as Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Denzel Burke (10) makes the tackle during the second quarter at Ohio Stadium.
Marvin Harrison Jr. reeled in eight catches for 163 yards and a touchdown, and Ohio State's defense made several big plays as the No. 4 Buckeyes rallied to defeat Maryland 37-17 in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday.

Harrison's 37-yard catch on a second-and-33 brought Ohio State to Maryland's 29, but a personal foul penalty moved the Buckeyes back to the 44.

However, on the next play, Kyle McCord found Cade Stover for a 44-yard touchdown pass to put the Buckeyes (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) ahead 27-17 early in the fourth quarter.

Harrison added a 17-yard TD catch with 7:01 to play to make it 34-17.

McCord was 19 for 29 for 320 yards and two touchdowns.

It was 10-10 at the half before Maryland (5-1, 2-1) quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa scrambled for a 9-yard TD only to have the Buckeyes respond with a 4-yard run by Chip Trayanum at 8:56 of the third to tie it 17-17.

Tagovailoa completed 21 of 41 passes for 199 yards, a TD and two interceptions.

A 24-yard field goal by Jayden Fielding gave Ohio State its first lead at 20-17 late in the third after a Lathan Ransom interception gave the Buckeyes the ball at the Maryland 37.

The underdog Terrapins raced to a 10-0 lead less than three minutes into the second quarter before the Buckeyes' defense scored to cut the deficit to 10-7.

Josh Proctor stepped in front of a pass by Tagovailoa and returned it 24 yards for the score at 9:41.

The Buckeyes were limited to 142 yards in the first half; 77 came on back-to-back catches by Harrison on a drive that resulted in a 36-yard field goal by Fielding with 1:32 left.

The Terrapins took a 7-0 lead after stopping an Ohio State fake punt when Tagovailoa connected with Kaden Prather for a 15-yard TD. Jack Howes added a 21-yard field goal to make it 10-0.

The Buckeyes were without leading rusher TreVeyon Henderson (295 yards, five touchdowns) for undisclosed reasons.

