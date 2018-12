Photo: Kevin C. Cox (Getty)

When asked a question about Heisman Trophy winner and Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray, Alabama defensive lineman Quinnen Williams almost gave an honest answer in advance of Saturday night’s Orange Bowl.

Williams really played it off casually with the cough and abrupt silence:

Goodness, those faces Williams made as he stopped himself. It’s like he knew Nick Saban will send him to the cornfield anyway just for thinking whatever it was he was about to say.