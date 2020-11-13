Alabama’s new Senator-Coach Tuberville doesn’t know the three branches of government [eyeroll emoji]

Coach called a busted play. Image : ( Getty Images )

I can’t believe I’m typing this, but the people of Alabama elected a college football coach as their next senator, Tommy Tuberville.

Advertisement

Let that sink in.

OK. So now should we be surprised the former Auburn coach is clueless about what the three branches of government are?

Advertisement

Tuberville was on “In the Weeds” with the Alabama Daily News answering questions about what he plans to do when he gets to Washington. The issue of having to work hand-in-hand with Democrats came up and ...

“You know, our government wasn’t set up for one group to have all three branches of government. It wasn’t set up that way, our three branches, the House, the Senate, and the Executive.”

Just so you know Tommy, the three branches of government are:

The Legislative (Or Congress, the branch you’re in)

The Executive (Or President, that guy in that White House)

The Judicial (Or Supreme Court, those nine folks dressed in black)

I mean, really.

It didn’t stop there. Tuberville was going to war on the turf every week between 1999-2008, but he is very ignorant on why World War II happened. He said his father, who is a WWII veteran, was a part of “liberating Paris from socialism and communism.”

Advertisement

Excuse me, what?

It would be funny if it weren’t so sad. This is a basic history lesson.

France and particularly Nazi-Germany were dealing with fascism during WWII, and the U.S. came to relieve them.

Advertisement

Adolf Hitler was an authoritarian. Donald Trump is an aspiring right-wing authoritarian.

Just look now: the guy refuses to concede an election in which he lost by more than five million votes. And his Secretary of State is being up front about forming a “second Trump administration.”

Advertisement

How can Tuberville be so ignorant? He is about to have immense power as a sitting senator of the United States.

In this one interview, Tuberville has demonstrated: He doesn’t know what the three branches of government are. He is ignorant about WWII, fascism and socialism. He was completely knocked out during the 2000 presidential race. And he is uninformed about campaign finance laws.

Advertisement

My goodness. He’s just throwing nonsense out there hoping it sticks.

If Tuberville were seeking citizenship in this country, he would have been asked numerous questions about the three branches of government.

Advertisement

“Identify where laws are made?”

“Outline the law-making process?”

“What does the judicial branch do?” (Hint, Tommy: The Judicial is indeed one branch!)

Advertisement

Based on his answers during that podcast, it’s clear Tuberville would have gotten that last question wrong. Maybe even all three.

I’m dumbfounded. I also can’t forget the shock that came over me when Senator John Kennedy from Louisiana said in January that Republican senators weren’t even reading the articles of impeachment on Donald Trump.

Advertisement

So to an extent, Tuberville will fit right in with his Republican colleagues.

The people of Alabama had Doug Jones on the ballot. Someone who knows civics. Someone who knows the framework of our government. He was rejected in lieu of … this.

Advertisement

The people of Alabama were more interested in sending a failed college football coach, climate change denier, failing grade-school social studies student and most importantly Trump puppet to Washington. And we wonder why the country is sliding further down the drain?