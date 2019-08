During the goal celebration after he scored in today’s D.C. United-Philadelphia Union match, Union midfielder Alejandro Bedoya picked up a pitch-side microphone and said into it,“Hey Congress, do something, now! End gun violence!”:



Bedoya’s words came after a weekend that saw two deadly mass shootings, one in El Paso, Texas, in which 20 people were killed, and another in Dayton, Ohio, where nine people died.