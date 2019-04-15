The Carolina Hurricanes scored the first blow of their Game 3 matchup with the Capitals, getting a goal from Warren Foegele to go up 1-0. But Alex Ovechkin responded with a literal counterpunch—a whole bunch of them, in fact—to knock down Andrei Svechnikov.

Svechnikov was out of his league in this bout, and Ovechkin pummeled him with a barrage of quick rights, doing such damage that analyst Pierre McGuire shouted for trainers to go help the Hurricanes forward as soon as he hit the ice.

Svechnikov left the game, and he’s almost certainly getting checked for a concussion right now. Update 8:12 p.m.: He’s done for the game with an “upper body” injury.