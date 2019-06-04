Photo: Kevork Djansezian (Getty)

Earlier this month a photo of Alex Rodriguez taking a crap in his well-appointed bathroom made its way around the internet. The photo was snapped from a building adjacent to A-Rod’s home, which for some reason features a bathroom with a giant glass window facing out to the street. A-Rod is now considering taking matters into his own hands and installing some blinds on the window in question.



Rodriguez broke the big news while making an appearance on Good Day New York. “I have to invest in some good blinds, and I think I am,” he said.

Congratulations to A-Rod for figuring out that it’s a good idea to cover the windows in the room where you take dumps. In case you missed it the first time, here is a tasteful artist’s rendering of Alex Rodriguez going No. 2 and looking at his phone: