All Maya Moore Did was Walk Away From Her WNBA Career to Free an Innocent Man From Prison (Then Marry Him!)

Screenshot : ABC News

Maya Moore helped free an innocent man who was wrongfully imprisoned for 22 years – and got a husband in the process.

Moore and Jonathan Irons told Robin Roberts on Good Morning America that they had been married for a couple months, or pretty much since the day Irons walked free from Jefferson City Correctional Center in Missouri.

“We wanted to announce today that we are super excited to continue the work we’ve been doing together but doing it as a married couple,” Moore said. “We got married a couple months ago. We’re excited to just continue this chapter of life, together.”

“He put a ring on it!” Robin Roberts exclaimed.

The couple met when Moore was an 18-year-old freshman at UConn after her great-uncle told her about Irons’ story. Irons had been in prison over a decade.

“Over the last 13 years we entered into a friendship,” Moore said. “It was clear what the Lord was doing in our hearts.”

“We both acknowledged that we had very strong feelings for each other, but I wanted to protect her,” Jonathan Irons said.

Moore, 31, one of the greatest stars in WNBA history, walked away from her career two years ago to work on freeing Irons. Irons, 40, was serving a 50-year prison sentence for burglary and assault despite a lack of forensic evidence.

The couple will continue to fight for social justice, working with the public on voting rights issues and helping to free wrongfully convicted inmates.