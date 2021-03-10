All the poor guys who got slapped with the franchise tag yesterday

Allen Robinson Photo : Getty Images

The franchise tag deadline was yesterday and, without languishing too much over the fact that it’s an unfair practice that is designed strictly for the benefit of the team and not for the player, let’s get into what transpired yesterday.

Generally speaking, NFL franchises know how much money they’re going to have to work with each year before needing to make these decisions, but the league had yet to announce the final salary cap number before the deadline. There were talks that the deadline could be extended, but at the 4:00 PM EST deadline approached, there was no word of an extension.

Here are the players across the league that were tagged: