Early in the first quarter of Cowboys-Dolphins, Miami quarterback Josh Rosen tried to find receiver Allen Hurns and threw a pass towards the middle of the field. Also tracking the ball was Dallas safety Jeff Heath, who collided hard with Hurns as he was going for the interception. Since neither player seemed to notice the other, the play was not flagged, but that didn’t make the play any less dangerous for Hurns, whose eyes rolled into the back of his head as his body locked up after the hit.



Earlier this week, former cornerback and NFL Player’s Association’s president Domonique Foxworth called the Dolphins’ decision to intentionally start a bad team for the sake of a tank job was “unethical and morally reprehensible” as it was putting Miami’s players in danger. It’s hard not think that those comments were unfortunately validated on this play, given that a better quarterback would not have placed his throw in the perfect spot for his receiver to get popped like that.

h/t ShadowKnight508