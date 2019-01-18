Photo: Elise Amendola (AP)

Bruins winger Chris Wagner had an excellent game in Thursday’s 5-2 home win over the Blues, scoring the go-ahead goal on a pretty breakaway and assisting on another. But the fourth-liner’s not much of a scorer, so when St. Louis pulled its goalie and Wagner found himself in on an empty net with a good shot at the first two-goal game of his career, he got big eyes. Big eyes and malfunctioning limbs.



Aw man. “It happens to everyone,” laughed David Krejci, to whom it’s definitely never happened.

Even Wagner’s coach got in on the fun: