Andrew Yang has a dream. “I’d challenge Donald Trump to any physical or mental feat under the sun. I mean, gosh, what could that guy beat me at, being a slob?” the presidential candidate wondered last month. His eventual conclusion: “Something that involved, like, trying to keep something on the ground and having really large body mass—like, if there was a hot-air balloon that was rising and you needed to try and keep it on the ground, he would be better than me at that, because he is so fat.” Um, okay dude; very specific fantasy.

Last week, Yang narrowed his challenge down to basketball: “Donald Trump, oh my gosh, he would just be standing there like ‘uhhhh, uhhhh,’ and I’d be like, score left, score right, score a jump shot, and he’d be like, I don’t know what he would do, he’d probably gas out.”

Based on the available video of Yang hooping—and the fact that Trump looked like boiled pork while stationary on a hot day—that’s a fair assessment. The most online guy in the Democratic race happily showcased his game last night, and it’ll do just fine at any YMCA across this great nation:

Serious defensive lapse gives Yang a clean look inside.

Tough turnaround, but I’m beginning to suspect this staffer is getting paid to get bodied.

That’s a pretty smooth jumper. So yes, while it’s not a high bar, Yang is definitely good enough to give the Big Wet President buckets. He must take on Bernie for an actual challenge.