Photo: Evan Vucci (AP)

Donald Trump goes by many names, but none is more apt than “the Big Wet President,” coined by our David Roth. The second adjective gets at a spiritual if not literal truth: the leader of the free world is always just kind of limply flopping around, even if he rarely glistens in actual coat of moisture.

But today Washington, D.C. is north of 85 degrees, and it had to be pointed out that “what Hollywood is doing is a tremendous disservice to our country,” and so the president of the United States is publicly—indisputably—Wet.

Photo: Tasos Katopodis (Getty)

These photos have not been strategically cropped or edited.

Photo: Tasos Katopodis (Getty)

This is just how the photographers filed them.



Photo: Evan Vucci (AP)

The man looks boiled.

