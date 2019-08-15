Andy Dalton Finds New, Miserable Low With Three Picks In Five Plays

The piece of shit Bengals got pantsed at home today by Gardner Minshew and the Jaguars, coughing up a narrow, early fourth quarter lead and allowing Jacksonville to coast to a double-digit win. They are now 0-7. Nobody went to the game. Joe Mixon had 10 r ushes for two yards, and non-QB rushers combined for 16 attempts for zero yards . Grocery bags have become headwear.



But nobody had a worse day than Andy Dalton. Poor Dalton ended his team’s afternoon with three brutal picks in rapid succession deep in the fourth quarter. Two of them came on back-to-back plays, and one of them was the saddest interception I’ve seen all year. Before the first interception, Dalton drove his team in the red zone trailing by only a touchdown, only for Myles Jack to pick him off.

The wheels fell off minutes later when he flopped the ball directly to Yannick Ngakoue, who brought it to the house without issue.

Dalton was put into good field position by a goo d return, and he squandered it on the very first play when Ronnie Harrison picked him off.

The Dolphins and Bengals will meet in Week 16, and they better flex that shit on Sunday Night Football.