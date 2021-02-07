Andy Reid looks like an undercover toucan in his Super Bowl mask

What, exactly, is Andy Reid trying to accomplish here? Image : Getty Images

I don’t know what’s going on with Andy Reid’s mask right now, but he looks like a stork who’s about to drop off some children.



Maybe he has some snacks hidden in there that he can munch on during the game that makes it poke out like that, but other than that? No idea.

Reid has been notorious for wearing some interesting looking masks throughout the season.

The one that he is sporting in the Super Bowl is actually on the milder side for him.



Yet, Twitter still had to get their jokes off on Reid because of course, it’s Twitter.



Maybe Reid’s new-look mask could help Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs stop Tom Brady from getting yet another ring. Or he could put his own in there for safekeeping .