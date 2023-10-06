Angels assistant GM Alex Tamin to depart

Los Angeles Angels assistant general manager Alex Tamin is set to leave the organization in what the club described Friday as a mutual decision.

Tamin worked directly under Angels GM Perry Minasian the past three seasons after both arrived before the 2021 season from the Atlanta Braves' front office. Tamin was an assistant GM with the Braves for three seasons after six seasons in baseball operations with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Angels are in a restructuring mode after a disappointing 73-89 season where they missed the playoffs for the ninth consecutive year. The failure came after several moves were made at the trade deadline in order to get the club into the postseason.

Ultimately, injuries to stars Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani proved too much of a hurdle to overcome.

The Angels already announced they would not pick up the option on manager Phil Nevin after he guided the team to a 17-38 record over the final two months. Ohtani is now a free agent while the club now considers whether to trade Trout, a three-time MVP and 11-time All-Star.

—Field Level Media