Announcer drops ‘f***ing n*****s’ on hot mic at Oklahoma HS hoops game as players kneel

There seem to be few things that can catch a person in the act of being a disgusting human being quite like a hot mic.

Unfortunately, during the NFHS Network stream of a game between Norman High and Midwest City that was covering the Class 6A girls state quarterfinals on Thursday night, we had one of those ugly moments.

As the national anthem began, Norman High players took a knee, with arms around each other. Not knowing that his mic was still hot, commentator Scott Sapulpa, who was identified by multiple sources according to The Oklahoman, went on a disturbing, racist rant.

“They’re kneeling? Fucking n——-s. I hope Norman gets their ass kicked. Fuck them. I hope they lose. C’mon, Midwest City. They’re gonna kneel like that? Hell no,” the announcer can be heard saying.

All the more reason to kneel, asshole. Thanks for proving the point.

Norman Mayor Breea Clark issued a statement on Friday morning, stating:

“These young athletes were simply expressing themselves as hundreds of professional athletes around the nation have done, and no one, let alone a child, deserves to experience this kind of racist and toxic behavior. The announcer could’ve stopped with declaring he hoped our team would lose, but instead he went further and decided to use profanity and racist slurs about our children.”

In a statement, NFHS Network condemned the use of the racial slurs. saying that they are “aggressively investigating the incident and will ensure that any individuals responsible will have no relationship with the NFHS Network moving forward.”

What needs to be investigated? You know who the announcer is, you have him on a recording making blatantly disgusting racial slurs. He should already be fired. Immediately.

Norman High, Midwest City, and NFHS Network did not reply to requests for comment.

But hey, this is Oklahoma. This is the same state, with its Republican-majority state House, that passed a bill in the shadow of the night, just the day before these slurs were uttered, that would grant immunity to drivers who “unintentionally” run over protestors.

You read that right. In response to a year where “Black Lives Matter” demonstrations and protests took place, Oklahoma passed a bill that drivers who have a “reasonable belief that fleeing would protect themselves from harm” will have immunity if they injure or kill someone. I’m an optimistic and hopeful person, and I pray that this legislation does not open the door for intentional acts of harm, but I struggle to see a reality where it won’t.

Here’s my goal for everyone for next week. Ready?

Don’t be a racist asshole.