That free-agent deal that Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr reportedly agreed to last night with the Jets? On second thought ...

Free agents could begin coming to terms with new teams yesterday, but those deals cannot be signed (and thus become official) until 4 p.m. EDT tomorrow. Barr’s about-face brings to mind the way Kirk Cousins used the Jets for leverage last year before he ultimately signed on with the Vikings instead. The Jets can’t even overpay anyone anymore.