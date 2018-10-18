Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Young Blue Jackets forward Anthony Duclair looked a little overeager to receive the puck with tons of space in the offensive zone in the first period tonight against the Flyers. And when Duclair skated in on net, a sudden attempt to change direction ended with him splatting on the ice.

This is not a tale of failure, however, but one of triumph. We’re not here to laugh at a hapless Anthony Duclair, but celebrate his determination. Instead of wallowing in self pity on the frozen water, Duclair held control of the puck, immediately picked himself back up, and turned around to face goal. He completed his redemption by putting a shot on goaltender Calvin Pickard that snuck through his legs for a goal.

Never give up on your dreams, especially if they involve saving face by scoring five-hole on a journeyman goalie.

