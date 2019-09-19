Illustration for article titled Anthony Rizzo Walks Up To Undertaker Theme, Smashes Home Run In Surprise Return To Cubs Lineup

Anthony Rizzo was thought to be done for the regular season after he rolled his ankle on a divot while trying to field a bunt on Sunday against the Pirates. Shortly after the game, the Cubs announced hat the would have to wear a walking boot for the duration of his recovery. But Cubs fans were given a welcome surprise on Thursday, when it was announced that Rizzo would return to the starting lineup against the Cardinals, a subject which the fine folks at The Onion covered quite well:

Known for having a flair for the dramatic on the field, Rizzo decided to add to the spectacle of his return by switching up his walk-up music to the theme of WWE legend The Undertaker.

But it was his second plate appearance that truly punctuated his return. In the bottom of the third, Rizzo smoked a 95 mph pitch from Jack Flaherty to left center field to tie up the game at one run a piece.

Who would’ve thought that The Onion could also be an excellent source of medical advice for professional athletes?