Anthony Rizzo is a strong, strong fellow. Watch him eat shit on this 80-mph first-pitch curveball from Jordan Zimmermann, and also muscle the ball over the wall in right field for his 19th dinger of the season:

Not exactly Rizzo’s most impressive moment as a baseball player, but also, maybe Rizzo’s most impressive moment as a baseball player?