Ex-NFL star Antonio Brown continues to make headlines for all the wrong reasons . TMZ is reporting that an arrest warrant was issued to the former Pittsburgh Steelers/Las Vegas Raiders/Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver and current Albany Empire owner for unpaid child support.

A Miami-Dade County (Fla.) judge issued the order on April 14, after Brown allegedly missed payments to his ex Wiltrice Jackson, TMZ said.

However, AB took to Instagram Friday to post what appears to be a $ 33,260.58 receipt for payment to Florida’s C hild S upport P rogram.

Add this to the list of alleged offenses

As I’m sure you’re already aware, Brown has had more than his fair share of brushes with the law and has displayed overall asshole behavior.

In the past, AB has been arrested and served jail time . He’s had an arrest warrant issued for an alleged domestic battery incident ( though it was withdrawn and Brown did n’t face charges.) Brown was allegedly involved in a standoff with Tampa police. He settled a lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault; allegedly exposed himself to a female guest at a Dubai hotel, posted X-rated Snapchat stories, and reportedly posted fake nudes of former teammate Tom Brady’s ex-wife Gisele Bündchen. AB has also been sued by several people, including a personal trainer, a chef, a moving truck driver, and a guy who allegedly sold a counterfeit watch to.

And his recent National Arena League team purchase also came with plenty of drama. AB said he owned 100 percent of the team, which Mike Kwarta, who brought Brown on board as a co-owner in March, refuted. According to the Times Union, Kwarta said he sold his shares to AB for $1.