According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Antonio Brown will play for the Patriots in today’s game against the Miami Dolphins.



In a lawsuit filed last week, Brown’s former trainer accused him of sexually assaulting her on three separate occasions between 2017 and 2018. The NFL subsequently opened its own investigation into the allegations, but declined to put Brown on the commissioner’s exempt list, which would have prevented him from playing today. The choice of whether or not Brown would play then fell to the Patriots, who decided to keep Brown in practice all week and have him suit up for today’s game.

Earlier this morning, NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport reported that the NFL will be meeting with Brown’s accuser on Monday.