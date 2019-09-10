Photo: Scott Halleran (Getty)

Antonio Brown’s former trainer Britney Taylor is suing the wide receiver, accusing Brown of sexually assaulting her on three separate occasions—twice in June 2017 and again in May 2018.

Taylor, a gymnast, met Brown when the two were students at Central Michigan University in 2010. “Brown...used manipulation and false promises to lure her into his world, and once there, he sexually assaulted and raped her,” the complaint says. “These heinous acts have inflicted severe and dramatic damage on Ms. Taylor, irreparably harming her.”

As described in the complaint, Taylor agreed to provide Brown physical training services in 2017—an arrangement that involved Taylor traveling to Brown’s homes in Pittsburgh and Florida.

At a Pittsburgh training session in early June 2017, Brown exposed himself in front of Taylor, and grabbed and kissed her without her consent, the lawsuit says. At a training visit in Miami later that month, the lawsuit says, Brown began masturbating behind Taylor while she watched a church service on her iPad, and ejaculated on her back. Taylor told Brown’s chef about the incident and said she would no longer work for Brown; soon afterward, he fired her via text message.

In text messages included in the lawsuit, Brown bragged and joked about what had happened:

Taylor cut off contact with Brown, but Brown contacted her in March 2018, apologizing and asking for her to train him again, the lawsuit says. Taylor agreed on the conditions that he stop flirting with her and provide her with hotel accommodations on training trips.

In Miami in May of 2018, when Taylor was about to leave Brown’s home, Brown cornered her and pulled her onto a bed, pushing her face into the mattress so that she could not fight back, the lawsuit says. She tried resisting him physically and pleading with him to “stop,” but Brown refused and “proceeded with great violence to penetrate her,” according to the lawsuit.

“Mr. Brown denies each and every allegation in the lawsuit,” his attorney Darren Heitner said in a statement. “He will pursue all legal remedies to not only clear his name, but to also protect other professional athletes against false accusations.”

The full complaint is below: