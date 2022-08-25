The NFL season hasn’t started yet, so we have to pretend that certain teams aren’t a lost cause. However, a cause has never been so lost as the 2022 New York Giants. New coach and general manager be damned, the franchise that hasn’t won more than six games since 2016 is continuing its trend of misfortune.



This is evidenced by Sunday’s preseason matchup against the Bengals when 27 players were either inactive due to injury, or got hurt during the game, according to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

One of the standouts from that contest, second-year wide receiver Collin Johnson, tore his achilles Wednesday and will miss the entire season. Last year’s first-round selection, receiver Kadarius Toney who missed seven games in 2021, was seen holding his hamstring in practice this week in addition to missing Sunday’s game. Rookie receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, the team’s second-round selection in the 2022 draft, caught three passes for minus-3 yards Sunday, and I’m sure Giants fans will be thrilled that the organization spent a valuable pick on an undersized slot receiver who’s already the designated bubble-screen guy.

Sterling Shepard is back practicing after tearing his achilles in December, and quarterback Daniel Jones will have to make due with what’s left of Shepard, and what he can get out of the never-not-injured Kenny Golladay and Darius “More potential than production” Slayton.

The tight end room is full of rookies, a second-year guy, and a third-year player as veteran Ricky Seals-Jones’ tenure in New York ended before it started, landing on the IR with a toe injury. The four tight ends on the active roster — Daniel Bellinger, Chris Myarick, Austin Allen, and Tanner Hudson — have eight career receptions between them.

The offensive line depth has taken a hit with injuries, as well. Eight lineman are nursing ailments, and two of them — center Nick Gates and tackle Matt Peart — will start the year on the PUP list, meaning they’re out the first four weeks. The edges are alright for now, with Andrew Thomas and rookie Evan Neal healthy, so there’s that.

(If you’re pondering paying top dollar for Saquon Barkley in your fantasy draft, I have a ponzi scheme that might interest you.)

On the defensive side of the ball, we know Kayvon Thibodeaux will miss some time after an injury to his MCL Sunday in a preseason game with the Bengals that thankfully wasn’t his ACL. Fifth-round rookie linebacker Darrian Beavers did however tear his ACL in that same game and will miss the season. Projected as a backup, Beavers could’ve pushed for a starting role next to Blake Martinez, who is returning from his own ACL tear.

Even kicker Graham Gano is out with a concussion. How a kicker gets concussed in a regular-season game, let alone the preseason, is beyond me. I guess that’s just Giants’ football at this point.

Danny Dimes is in the last year of a lame-duck residency, and it’s unclear what — save for going 9-8 and eking out an NFC East title — he can do to save a job that most people already think is lost. Did I mention Jones had neck surgery in the offseason? (Thanks, Jason Garrett.)

Thank god the annual Monday Night Football ratings grab between the Giants and Cowboys takes place Week 3 before the apathy sets in at MetLife Stadium. I don’t know why oddsmakers set the Giants’ over/under win total at 7.5, but Big Blue faithful should pound the unders before the gambling public bets it down to 4.5.

Welcome to New York, Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen. Grab a slice and a bagel before the season slaps the taste out your mouth.