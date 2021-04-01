April Fools, these fake sports tweets probably got you too

Adam Schefter has spawned a thousand fake accounts purporting to be the ESPN NFL reporter. Image : Getty Images

We all want to be first. First in line for whatever you’re buying, first to discover new talent, first to see that blockbuster hit. In the media, we also want to be first to a story. You probably do too. That might be why you’re on Twitter — to follow the “Woj Bombs” or Schefter’s BREAKING news. But in that rush to be first, some of us get it wrong. Like, really wrong. I know I’ve been duped before.



Fake social media accounts have existed for years. Hell, they’ve even messed with American democracy. But in the sports world, we have some fake accounts too. And, don’t lie, you’ve fallen for ’em like the rest of us.

Beware of the internet today. You will get played. Check the handles before you share. But if you need some examples to set you straight, kindly continue scrolling.