Are the 49ers drunk?

Trey Lance Photo : Getty Images

The 49ers have clearly been intoxicated the whole night.

From Jed York tweeting randomly all night to this new report from ESPN saying that the 49er decision-makers didn’t inform the scouts or coaches about the team selecting Trey Lance with the No. 3 pick, this team is clearly off their rocker tonight.

I’m not even mad at the Trey Lance pick, I think he has a lot of upside and is clearly one of the best athletic quarterbacks in the draft. Reportedly, In the 49ers’ evaluation of Lance, he was the smartest QB in this draft class.

Lance can be special but there is still something to be said about a team not letting their coaches know about which player they are going to have to coach before making the draft selection. I could understand if this is a sixth-round pick but this is literally the THIRD pick of the draft.

The decision-makers in San Fran are smoking too much Cali tree tonight, it’s obvious.

Hopefully, for Lance’s sake, it will all work out in San Fran. He’ll likely have to sit for a few seasons until he’s ready to play on the NFL level. The team could also package Lance in a deal with Green Bay for disgruntled Aaron Rodgers but a lot has to happen before that point.

Let’s see if the 49ers can finally take the next step with Lance on their roster or their crossfaded draft night might be in vain.