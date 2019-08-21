NFLAre The Cleveland Browns The Model NFL Franchise Of The Future? A Very Short DebateAlbert BurnekoToday 11:54amFiled to: very short debatesFiled to: very short debatesvery short debatescleveland brownsthe ringerThe ProcessProcess TrustersTrust the process1021EditEmbiggenSend to EditorsPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkPhoto: Justin Casterline (Getty)No.Share This StoryRecommended StoriesShould Khabib Nurmagomedov Fight Floyd Mayweather? A Very Short DebateIs Lionel Messi A Fraud? A Very Short DebateWould It Be Good For The Philadelphia 76ers To Add LeBron James To Their Team?Could Conor McGregor Become Boxing's Biggest Star If He Left UFC Behind?Should The New York Times Steal Our Bit And Fuck Up The Execution?Is Theo Epstein The World's Greatest Leader?Is Giving Away A Lead On Purpose With 15 Seconds Left Actually Good And Smart?Is Deshaun Watson Skipping The Senior Bowl A Terrific Waste Of Opportunity? A Very Short DebateIs Anthony Davis Evolutionary Kevin McHale? A Very Short DebateAbout the authorAlbert BurnekoAlbert BurnekoWriter at Deadspin.EmailTwitterPosts